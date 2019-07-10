4 Died After Under-Construction Building Collapses In Bengaluru

Death toll has risen to 4 after under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru’s Pulikeshi Nagar. State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) conducted a rescue operation at the spot and rescued eight persons from under the debris. 7 injured people have been shifted to a nearby hospital. The rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited.
For all the live updates, latest news, views on Cricket World Cup 2019, visit https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on World Cup 2019