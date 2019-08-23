4 Dead, 27 Injured After Wall Collapses At Loknath Temple In Kolkata

Atleast four people died while twenty seven others sustained injuries after a portion of a wall of Loknath Temple collapsed on August 23. The incident took place in Kachua, North 24 Parganas in Kolkata, where people gathered to celebrate Janmashtami. The injured people have been shifted at a local hospital in the district. Furthers details are awaited.
