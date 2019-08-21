3 Die After Helicopter Carrying Flood Relief Material Crashes In Uttarakhand

Three people died who were on-board a helicopter that was carrying relief material to flood-affected areas, after it crashed in Uttarkashi on August 21. The helicopter was going from Mori to Moldi, in Uttarkashi district. While speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand CM, Trivendra Singh Rawat announced a compensation of Rs 15 lakh for person’s next of kin of those who lost their lives in crash.