SC lawyers hold protest march against CAA, NRC

Supreme Court lawyers came out in solidarity with millions of people who are protesting against the new Citizenship law all over the country, on January 14. They held a protest march from SC to Jantar Mantar. They demonstrated against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).
