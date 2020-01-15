Army Day: CDS Gen Rawat, Chiefs of Armed Forces pay tribute at National War Memorial

Army Day 2020 was celebrated at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on January 15. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Staff Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh pay tribute at Army Day 2020. Army Day is celebrated every year to pay tribute to brave heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country.