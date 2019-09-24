Prakash Javadekar Slams Opposition For Criticizing Howdy Modi Event

While speaking to ANI on United Nations Climate Summit, Union Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar slammed the opposition parties for calling the 'Howdy Modi' an "event management" tactic and said that they do not have any real issue at hand. Javadekar said "It is desperation. They have no point and no issues at hand.
