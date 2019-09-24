PM Modi Was 'Very Aggressive' About Pakistan: Donald Trump Inflames New Controversy Statement

While addressing a press conference during bilateral meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister in New York, US President Trump said, “I was sitting there (NRG stadium for Howdy Modi event) and I heard a very aggressive statement yesterday from India, from Prime Minister, I will say it was very well received within the room with 59,000 people.”
