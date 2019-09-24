288 Seats Distribution In Maharashtra Is More Frightful Than Division Of Ind-Pak: Sanjay Raut

While speaking to ANI on seat sharing issue in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena veteran leader Sanjay Raut said, “Maharashtra is quite a big state so distribution of around 288 seats is more frightful than division of India-Pakistan (Itna bada Maharashtra hai, ye jo 288 seats ka bantwara hai ye Bharat-Pakistan ke bantware se bhi bhayankar hai).”
