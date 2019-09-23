Karti Chidambaram Meet P Chidambaram At Tihar Jail In Delhi

ongress leader Karti Chidambaram reached at Delhi’s Tihar Jail to meet former finance minister and his father P Chidambaram on September 23. P Chidambaram is facing probe by both Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). His cases are pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media in 2007.
