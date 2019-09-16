Godavari Boat Capsize: Rescue Operations Resume With Help Of Helicopters

After a boat capsized in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh in which 11 people died, Rrescue operations resumed at 5:45 am on September 16 with two helicopters and 8 boats. Gates of Dowleswaram barrage closed down & search operation is underway. NDRF team, Navy and ONGC helicopters are carrying out rescue operations on a war-footing.
