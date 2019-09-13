Latest News: Odd - Even Scheme Returns To Delhi From November 4

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday that odd- even vehicle scheme will be implemented from 4 to 15 November. While addressing a press conference in New Delhi on September 13, Arvind Kejriwal said that to curb pollution level in the state, they came out with seven action level. Which included odd and even vehicle scheme.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)