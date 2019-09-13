Money laundering case: DK Shivakumar leaves from Tughlak Road Police Station to ED office

Delhi Police took Congress leader DK Shivakumar to Enforcement Directorate office on September 13. Shivakumar is in ED’s custody since September 03 in connection with money laundering case. Earlier, special court had refused to increase the time allotted to him, who is in ED custody till September 13.
