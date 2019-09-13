DK Shivakumar gets discharged from RML hospital, taken to Tughlak Road Police Station

Congress leader DK Shivakumar has been discharged from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi. He was admitted to hospital after complained of being unwell. Shivakumar has now been taken to Tughlak Road Police Station. He was arrested by ED in connection with the alleged money laundering case on September 03.
