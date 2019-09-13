3 JeM Terrorists Arrested With Truck Carrying Arms And Ammunition In J&K’s Kathua

J&K Police on Sep 12 arrested three terrorists affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and seized a truck carrying arms and ammunition. The truck was on its way to Kashmir from Punjab, and was loaded with 4 AK-56, 2 AK-47, 6 magazines and 180 live rounds. While speaking to ANI, Kathua SSP Shridhar Patil said, “Today, we apprehended 3 members of JeM and seized 4 AK-56.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)