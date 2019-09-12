Hefty Fines Imposed Not To Generate Revenue But To Save Lives: Nitin Gadkari Defends New MV Act

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said the new Motor Vehicles Act is to create fear and respect for the law. While speaking to ANI, he said, “We are implementing this to create fear & respect for the law. It is not revenue making proposal but a proposal to save lives of the people. We are losing 2% GDP due to road accidents.”
