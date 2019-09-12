DRDO successfully test-fires indigenous anti-tank missile for Army

In a major boost to the indigenous missile development programme, India on September 11 successfully test-fired the Man Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile (MP-ATGM) from a firing range in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool. This was the third successful test-firing of the 100 percent indigenous ATGM, which is being developed for the infantry battalions of the Indian Army
