‘Chalo Atmakur’ Rally: Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh Put Under Preventive Detention

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his son, Nara Lokesh have been put under preventive detention at their house. TDP leaders and workers were stopped by police and taken into preventive custody in Andhra Pradesh’s Amaravati on September 11.
