Urmila Matondkar Quits Congress, Cites Petty In-House Politics As Reason Behind Resignation

Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar, who joined the Congress in March this year, has resigned from the party. Matondkar told the news agency ANI, "My political and social sensibilities refuse to allow vested interests in the party to use me as a mean to fight petty in-house politics instead of working on a bigger goal in Mumbai Congress."
