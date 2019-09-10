‘Pepeta’ Represents Diversity Of World: Nora Fatehi On Her New Single

Bollywood’s sensational dancer Nora Fatehi has released her new single, ‘Pepeta’ along with Afro singer Rayvanny. While talking on her international project Nora Fatehi said, “As our team is from different parts of the world, the song represents the diversity of the world, and the Afro-Latina music is sure to attract the audience.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)