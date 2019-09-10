Mohajir Leader Arif Aajakia Trains Guns At Pak Minister For Criticizing Chandrayaan 2

While speaking about the atrocities committed by Pakistan Army in Mohajir leader Arif Aajakia said, “Chandrayaan 2 is India’s landmark mission. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is saying that they appreciate India took that journey. They are saying it is a huge achievement. Only those who try can fail. Fawad Chaudhry, Sheikh Rashid what are you doing?” “You are fooling people.