Imran Khan’s Former Party MLA Seeks Political Asylum In India

While speaking to ANI, the former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, Baldev Kumar said, “Not only minorities but even Muslims are not safe there (Pakistan). We are surviving in Pakistan with lot of difficulties.” “I request Indian government to give me asylum here.
