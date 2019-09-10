Aamir Khan Is Finally Back With Subhash Kapoor For 'MOGUL'

Here's good news for movie buffs! Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, will soon be seen hitting the silver screen with a new project. He is back on board to essay the lead role in the Gulshan Kumar biopic 'Mogul', which he stepped out of last year, announced film critic Taran Adarsh in a tweet.
