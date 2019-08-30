'Missing' Sikh girl forcibly converted to Islam in Lahore

A Sikh girl, who was missing for a number of days, has surfaced on August 29 after she was forcibly converted to Islam and made to marry a Muslim man in Nankana Sahib area of Lahore. This 19-year-old girl is the daughter of a granthi (priest) of Gurudwara Tambu Sahib and was converted to Islam at a gun point.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)