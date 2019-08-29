Man Attempting Kidnapping Of A Kid Apprehended By Family, Handed Over To Police

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 29: A man attempting to abduct an 8-year-old boy was captured by family of the boy. The family took him to the police and filed a complaint, after which he was arrested. Aligarh ASP, Abhishek said, “The accused is in police custody, interrogation is going on. Further investigation is underway.”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)