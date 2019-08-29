Ganesha Chaturthi: 46-ft tall eco-friendly Ganesha idol getting ready in Bhubaneswar

As Ganesha Chaturthi approaches, a group of volunteers are gearing up to showcase biggest eco-friendly Ganesha idol towering 46-ft-tall in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. Volunteers have named the idol as ‘Dashavatara’ Ganesha. ‘Ladoo’ weighing 50-kg will be served as ‘prasada’ during the festival.
