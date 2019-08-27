PM Modi Meets Champion Sindhu, Calls Her 'India's Pride'

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met newly crowned world champion P.V. Sindhu and wished luck to the ace shuttler for her future endeavours. Sindhu on Sunday thrashed Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the final of the women's singles event to become the first Indian to win gold in the BWF World Championships
