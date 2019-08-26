J&K Governor Should Be Made BJP State President: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik should be made BJP president for J&K. He said, “I think the Governor of Jammu & Kashmir should be made the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) president for J&K because his behaviour as well as his statements are more like that of a BJP leader.”
