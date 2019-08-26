BWF World Championships 2019: PV Sindhu’s Family Celebrates Her Glorious Win

Family of PV Sindhu celebrated her win at BWF World Championships in Hyderabad. She won her first gold in Switzerland’s Basel. Sindhu defeated Nozomi Okuhara of Japan to win her first gold at the BWF World Championships 2019. “We are very happy, we were waiting for that gold medal. She trained hard for this,” said PV Sindhu’s Mother.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)