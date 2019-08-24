PM Modi Arrives In Abu Dhabi To Discuss Matters Of Mutual Interest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in United Arab Emirates’s capital city Abu Dhabi on August 23. PM Modi will be meeting the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They will discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest. PM Modi will receive the 'Order of Zayed', the highest civilian decoration conferred by the UAE Government.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)