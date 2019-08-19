Triple Talaq Law To Only Benefit Muslim Community: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 18 said, “Triple Talaq (Bill) is only for the benefit of the Muslim community, not for anything else. Hindus, Christians and Jains are not going to benefit by it because they never had to suffer due to it.” He also said that vote bank politics is the reason evil practice of Triple Talaq was allowed for so many years.
