Death Toll Rises To 15 After Bus Collides With Truck In Maharashtra’s Dhule

The death toll risen up to 15 people and 35 injured after a bus collided with a container truck on Sunday night. The accident took place near Nimgul village in Maharashtra’s Dhule. Locals were the first to reach the spot and pulled some of the passengers off the bus. Authorities soon reached the site of the accident and took the injured to a nearby hospital. An investigation has been launched.
