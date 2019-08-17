UNSC meeting on Kashmir: Indian Envoy Syed Akbaruddin says Article 370 India’s internal matter

While addressing a press conference at the UNSC, India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nation, Syed Akbaruddin on Friday said, “Our national position was and remains that matter related to Article 370 of the Indian Constitution is entirely an internal matter of India.”
