Rajasthan Monsoon: People Wade Through Water In MP’s Sheopur

People waded through water in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur. Several bridges in the city were flooded due to the overflow of Chambal and Parvati rivers caused due to heavy rain and release of water from Kota Barrage in Rajasthan. Normal lives also affected due to continuous rains.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)