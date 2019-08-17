PM Modi receives Guard of Honour upon his arrival in Bhutan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Paro International Airport in Bhutan’s Thimpu on August 17. He was welcomed by Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on his arrival. Modi also received Guard of Honour. He is on a two-day visit to Bhutan with an aim to strengthen bilateral ties with the Himalayan nation in various fields.
