John Abraham ‘relieved and happy’ with Batla House’s success

Actor John Abraham, whose film 'Batla House' hit theatres across the country says the film made him feels "relieved and happy" even though the movie faced a few issues during its release. The actor, who put up a stellar performance in patriotic films 'Satyamev Jayate', 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran,' is thrilled with audience reaction for 'Batla House.'
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)