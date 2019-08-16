Terror groups in PoK launch anti-India protest, threaten for jihad in Kashmir

In an exclusive video from Muzaffarabad city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), terror outfits are seen regrouping with an aim to launch 'jihad' against India. The Pakistani authorities are now encouraging terror groups like Hizbul Mujahideen and United Jihad Council (UJC), headed by Syed Salahudeen to come over ground in their bid to target India after the abrogation of Article 370, Article 35A