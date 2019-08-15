PM Rakhi Sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh Pray That Next 5 Years With Her Brother Narendra Modi

While speaking to ANI on the occasion of ‘Rakhi’ in the national capital on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rakhi sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh said, “I get the opportunity to tie rakhi to elder brother once every year and I am very happy. I pray that the next five years go so well for him that the whole world recognises the positive decisions he made. I pray for his good health.”
