India Wins Series Against West Indies, Skipper Kohli Hails Shreyas Iyer

After clinching T20 series, India claimed victory in ODI series against West Indies by 2-0. Skipper Kohli led the team from the front and scored another century. Men in Blue won by handsome six wickets after DLS method came into play. Skipper Kohli hailed batsman Shreyas Iyer for his quickfire knock 65 (41).
