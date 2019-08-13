Watan - Independence Day Anthem: Javadekar Releases Patriotic Song

As Independence Day around the corner, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar dedicated a new patriotic music video ‘Watan’ to the nation on August 13. Recorded in the enthralling voice of renowned Indian singer, Javed Ali, the song both lyrically and visually outlines the beauty and might of India.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)