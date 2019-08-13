7 Die In Truck Accident In UP’s Badaun

Seven persons, including two children, died while five other people sustained grave injuries after truck carrying wheat sacks overturned late night on August 12 in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun. According to the officials, the truck overturned after it applied sudden brakes on the road.
