18-Year-Old Wrestler Stabbed To Death In Panipat

Kuldeep, 18-year-old state-level wrestler from Haryana was stabbed to death in Panipat’s Israna village. The incident took place when Kuldeep was in market where two accused, who knew the wrestler, stabbed him. Kuldeep was later taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead.
