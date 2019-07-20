13-year-old boy commits suicide after losing class leader election in Telangana’s Bhongir

A 13-year-old boy studying in class 8 allegedly committed suicide after losing the class leader election held recently at his school. The deceased has been identified as Charan and was found dead on the railway track at Ramannapet area on Friday. He went missing since Thursday evening.
