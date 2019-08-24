1 Dead, 4 Injured After 4-Storey Building Collapses In Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi

Around one person was declared dead and four others were injured after a four-storey building was collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi on August 24. The incident took place in Shanti Nagar area of Bhiwandi. Several people are still feared trapped in the debris. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was immediately pressed into action to rescue the people from the debris.
