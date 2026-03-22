Yogi Government’s Nine Years Drive Massive Women Empowerment Transformation Across Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: The nine-year tenure of Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a comprehensive and impactful phase of women empowerment. Policies built on four key pillars- security, dignity, social protection and economic self-reliance, have brought women into the mainstream of the state’s development. Through initiatives like Mission Shakti, self-help groups and schemes promoting women entrepreneurship, women in Uttar Pradesh have progressed from being 'beneficiaries' to 'leaders'.

Women’s participation in the economic sphere has seen unprecedented growth in Uttar Pradesh. Under the Rajya Gramin Ajivika Mission, more than 1.06 crore women have been connected through 9.43 lakh self-help groups. These women are now emerging as a new driving force of economic activity in villages.

Additionally, under the 'Lakhpati Didi scheme', 35 lakh women have been identified, out of which 18.55 lakh women have already reached the 'Lakhpati' category. This marks a significant shift in the rural economy.

Increasing women’s participation in the Public Distribution System, 2,682 fair price shops have been allotted to self-help groups. Women associated with these groups are now managing dry ration distribution, leading to greater transparency as well as an increase in their income.

In the field of financial inclusion, 'BC Sakhi model' has given the state a new identity. These women have facilitated financial transactions worth over ₹45,000 crore in rural areas and earned commissions exceeding ₹120 crore. This figure is expected to soon reach ₹50,000 crore, further boosting their income.

Districts like Prayagraj, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur are leading this transformation, marking unprecedented growth in rural banking.

Women have also achieved new milestones in the dairy sector. More than 3.5 lakh women have become self-reliant through dairy activities by being part of self-help groups, helping Uttar Pradesh emerge as a leading state in this sector.

Rajya Gramin Ajivika Mission has provided a strong foundation for this transformation, improving both the income and social status of women.

The impact of Yogi government’s efforts is clearly visible at grassroots level. Around 26.81 lakh destitute women have received social security through pensions, while an equal number of girls have benefited from 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana', moving towards education and a stronger future.

More than 60 lakh mothers have benefited from the 'Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana', while over 1.05 lakh children have received support under the 'Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana'.

Through 'Mission Vatsalya', more than one lakh children have been reunited with their families, ensuring social rehabilitation. Similarly, under the 'Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana', marriages of over 5.20 lakh daughters have been conducted, providing significant relief to economically weaker families.

This entire framework reflects that Yogi government has approached women empowerment not just economically, but within a broader framework of social security.

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The combined impact of these efforts is that women empowerment in Uttar Pradesh is no longer limited to a single scheme but has evolved into a widespread movement. From safety to self-employment, women’s active participation at every level has infused new energy into the state’s economy.

Over the past 9 years, government policies, technology and effective implementation have strengthened ease of living for women. Today, women power has emerged as the strongest pillar of this phase of 'new development' and forms the foundation of a developed Uttar Pradesh.