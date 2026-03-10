Yogi Cabinet Approves ₹213 Crore Infrastructure Boost For Meerut Industrial Cluster

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: In the cabinet meeting chaired by Yogi Adityanath, approval has been granted for infrastructure development works for the Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Cluster (IMLC) in Meerut district under the Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission. Approximately ₹213.81 crore will be spent on these works.

Under the Industrial Corridor Project, Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Clusters are being developed at 29 locations along expressways developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority in the state, including the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Gorakhpur Link Expressway and the under-construction Ganga Expressway.

In this sequence, road construction, RCC drains, RCC culverts, a fire station, an underground reservoir, water supply lines, fencing, electricity arrangements and other essential infrastructure will be developed at the Meerut node. All these works will be carried out in EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) mode.

The Expenditure Finance Committee had estimated the cost of these works at approximately ₹21,381.93 lakh, which has now been approved by the cabinet. The development of this cluster will boost industrial growth in Meerut and surrounding areas and will also create new employment opportunities.