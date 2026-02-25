Yogi Adityanath Showcases UP’s One District One Product On Global Stage In Singapore, Japan |

Lucknow/Singapore: While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Singapore and Japan marked a new chapter in investment and industrial partnerships, he also emerged as the biggest brand ambassador of the One District One Product initiative. Traditional craftsmanship born from the soil of Uttar Pradesh won the hearts of everyone, from children to distinguished dignitaries in Singapore and Japan.

The Chief Minister presented them with distinctive artworks prepared under the One District One Product scheme, taking the talent of UP’s artisans to the global stage. More than 500 unique artworks were presented by CM Yogi to prominent leaders, corporate leaders and children.

On the soil of Singapore and Japan, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also emerged as a powerful ambassador of Uttar Pradesh’s cultural heritage. Specially designed gifts were prepared under his direction, particularly for children there. CM Yogi presented more than 300 children with artworks made in mandala art, which delighted them greatly.

Foreign guests were amazed upon seeing these handmade creations. The gulabi meenakari of Varanasi attracted special attention. The colourful glass idols of Shree Ram, Shiva, Radha-Krishna and Buddha made in Firozabad left people mesmerized.

Among the gifts presented by the Chief Minister were glass idols of Lord Shri Ram, Shiva, Radha-Krishna and Buddha from Firozabad, brass idols of Shiva and Buddha from Moradabad, meenakari crafted figures of Buddha and peacock from Varanasi, a model of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple prepared with gulabi meenakari from Varanasi, and wooden idols of Shiva and Radha-Krishna from Saharanpur.

This gifting tradition of the Uttar Pradesh government is a living example of the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local. In addition, the special artworks created with mandala art served as an emotional and memorable initiative toward cultural exchange.

This effort will provide UP’s artisans and craftsmen with a new identity in the global market and open new export opportunities. The display of these products on the global stage will significantly enhance their brand value and provide support to the livelihoods of lakhs of artisan families.