Uttar Pradesh News: Jacqueline Fernandez Performs Last Rites For Mother, Immerses Ashes In Ganga

Jacqueline Fernandez performs final rituals for her mother at Varanasi ghats, offering prayers before immersing ashes in the Ganga | File Photo

Varanasi, March 16: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez visited the holy city of Kashi to immerse her late mother’s ashes in the sacred Ganga. The actress arrived in Varanasi with her father and performed the traditional rituals according to Hindu customs on the banks of the river.

Actress performs final rites with family

Sources said Jacqueline carried out the final rites with deep devotion and spent time at the ghats offering prayers for her mother’s soul. Priests assisted the family in performing the rituals before the ashes were immersed in the Ganga. The emotional ceremony was attended by close family members.

Jacqueline’s mother, Kim Fernandez, passed away after battling health issues, leaving the actress and her family in grief.

Actress seeks peace and spiritual strength

The actress has been going through a difficult time since her mother’s demise and had earlier cancelled several professional commitments to be with her family.

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During her visit to Kashi, Jacqueline also prayed for peace and spiritual strength. The holy city of Varanasi is considered one of the most sacred places in India, where immersing ashes in the Ganga is believed to grant peace and liberation to the departed soul.

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