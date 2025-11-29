 Uttar Pradeh News: Former Union Minister Shriprakash Jaiswal Passes Away At 81 After Prolonged Illness In Kanpur
Updated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 06:24 AM IST
article-image
Former Union Minister Shriprakash Jaiswal passes away at 81 in Kanpur after prolonged illness | File Photo

Kanpur, Nov 28: Former Union Minister and senior political leader Shriprakash Jaiswal passed away in Kanpur on Friday at the age of 81 after a prolonged illness.

According to hospital authorities, his condition deteriorated earlier in the day, and he was rushed to the Kanpur Cardiology Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The hospital’s Director of Cardiology confirmed the development.

Long And Influential Political Career

Born on 25 September 1944 in Kanpur, Jaiswal had a long and influential political career. He represented the Kanpur Lok Sabha constituency three times, first elected in 1999 and subsequently re-elected in 2004 and 2009.

Key Ministerial Roles In UPA Government

During the UPA government, he held key positions at the national level. From 2004 to 2009, he served as Minister of State for Home Affairs, and later, between 2011 and 2014, he was appointed as the Union Minister of Coal.

Served As UP Congress President

Jaiswal also held important responsibilities within the state party organisation, serving as President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee from December 2000 to July 2002.

End Of A Significant Political Journey

His death marks the end of a significant political journey spanning several decades, during which he played notable roles both in Parliament and within the party’s organisational structure.

