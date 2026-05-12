UP’s Solar-Powered Jal Jeevan Mission Brings Tap Water To Over 2 Crore Rural Families

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Lucknow: The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is fulfilling the commitment of ‘Har Ghar Jal’ under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

As part of this initiative, the state is implementing a solar energy-based model for rural water supply. This is not only helping conserve electricity but is also contributing to environmental protection.

Under the State Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), more than 33,000 solar-powered projects are operational across over 67,000 villages. More than 20 million families are benefiting from these solar energy-based rural water supply projects.

Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural), Rajshekhar, said, "The state government is actively promoting solar energy-based projects. In line with this vision, the department connected water supply projects with solar power systems."

Earlier, most schemes would come to a halt due to power supply disruptions or non-payment of electricity bills, but this issue has now been resolved.

He further stated that these solar-powered projects have been designed for a lifespan of 30 years. He added, "Compared to conventional electricity sources, these projects are estimated to save nearly Rs 37,000 crore over three decades."

Additionally, the installation of solar-powered pumping systems has already resulted in savings of 900 MW of electricity.

He said that linking Jal Jeevan Mission projects with solar energy will also significantly benefit the environment. With more than 33,000 projects no longer dependent on grid electricity, the state is expected to reduce carbon emissions by nearly 1.3 million metric tonnes annually. This will make a major contribution towards achieving India’s net-zero emissions target by 2070.

The experiment of integrating Jal Jeevan Mission projects with solar energy in Uttar Pradesh has been highly successful and was also appreciated by the Central Government.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Anurag Srivastava, Additional Chief Secretary of the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department, for this achievement.