UP Signs ₹4,458 Crore MoU With AISATS To Develop Cargo Hub, Catering Facility At Jewar Airport |

Singapore/Lucknow: On the second day of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Singapore, Uttar Pradesh received another major boost in global investment. Under the leadership of CM Yogi, the Government of Uttar Pradesh signed an important MoU with the leading aviation services sector company AISATS.

Under this agreement, the company will establish two major projects at Noida International Airport in Jewar, located in Gautam Buddha Nagar. One project will be a state of the art cargo campus and the other will be a world class air catering kitchen. AISATS will invest Rs 4458 crore in these two projects.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the MoU, AISATS will construct a state of the art cargo campus within the Jewar Airport premises. This cargo campus will serve not only Uttar Pradesh but the entire North India region as a major centre for air freight and logistics. The project will accelerate export and import activities, especially benefiting sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural products. Jewar Airport is being developed with multi modal connectivity, which will enable this cargo campus to emerge as a strategic hub for international trade.

Under the second major investment outlined in the MoU, a state of the art world class air catering kitchen will be established at Noida International Airport. This kitchen will provide high quality meals for flights operating from Noida International Airport.

Notably, the food prepared here will not be limited to Jewar Airport but will also be supplied to various airports across North India. This initiative will strengthen the food processing and supply chain network in the region and generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities.

The objective of the Chief Minister’s Singapore visit is to connect global investors with the opportunities available in Uttar Pradesh. The MoU signed on the second day is being regarded as a major achievement for the state’s aviation, logistics, and service sectors.

With the commencement of operations at Jewar Airport, this cargo campus and air catering facility will give a new direction to the economic landscape of North India and further strengthen the state’s position on the international map.